Drowning At Camp Dearborn In Milford Township

June 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



***UPDATE



A 17-year-old Hamtramck resident drowned Monday while swimming at the public beach area of Camp Dearborn in Milford Township.



The teenager, Alhasan Dahbali, was reported missing shortly after 1pm when members of the group he was with could not locate him.



Divers from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, along with other members of the Southeast Michigan Dive Group including divers from Genesee, Livingston and Wayne counties, the Michigan State Police, and divers from the Huron-Clinton Metro Parks, responded to the scene.



The teenager’s body was found shortly before 3pm in six feet of water and about 30 feet from the shore. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.