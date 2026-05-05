Linden Man Pleads No Contest In CSC Case

May 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Linden man charged with sexually assaulting a young relative has entered a plea in the case.



41-year-old Coty Calcaterra pleaded no contest to three counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct; three counts of child sexual abusive activity; one count of 2nd degree CSC involving a person under 13; one count of 2nd degree CSC – relationship; and one count of aggravated domestic violence. The relative was identified as female. The listed offense date was November 19th, 2024.



A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such as sentencing.



Court records show as part of the deal, prosecutors agreed to a minimum sentence of 7 ½ years, with the court to set the maximum. If the court does not accept the Cobbs Agreement at sentencing, then Calcaterra can withdraw his plea. Other terms listed include lifetime sex offender registry.



Calcaterra will be sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court July 13th.