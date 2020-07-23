Local Historian Joins Race For BAS Board Of Education

July 23, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The race for the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education has been joined by a local historian and educator.



Dr. Caitlyn Perry Dial beat Tuesday’s filing deadline, announcing her candidacy for the Board. The Brighton resident already serves as Vice Chair for the Brighton Zoning Board of Appeals and is a Trustee of the Brighton District Library.



Perry Dial has 3 degrees in history and has worked with museums and organizations across the state as an administrator, educator, curator, and fundraiser. She currently serves as secretary for the Michigan Museums Association and is the Assistant Director of Development and Alumni Relations at Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.



A mother of 2 young children, including a first grader, Perry Dial said in a release, that she is committed to keeping kids a top priority in BAS, and wants teachers to know they are valued pillars of the community. She said schools are facing some of their most challenging times right now, and she will be a responsive and receptive board member that will constantly work to build public understanding, support, and participation.



Perry Dial joins a Board of Education race that is hotly contested with 7 candidates, including 3 incumbents. Also running are current Board Vice President Alicia Reid, Secretary Roger Myers, Treasurer Bill Trombley, former board member John Conely, Catherine Tillies, and Patti Dunbar. Board President Andy Burchfield, whose term will expire at the end of the year, previously announced he would not be running for reelection.



Contact Perry Dial at cpdforbas@gmail.com.