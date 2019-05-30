Cadet From Brighton Among Latest West Point Graduates

May 30, 2019

The latest graduating class at the United States Military Academy at West Point included a cadet from Livingston County.



Cadet Anthony Martino, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Martino of Brighton, graduated on Saturday, May 25th. He has been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Engineers branch and will report to Fort Lewis, Washington for his first assignment. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in Interdisciplinary Science: Astronautics with a Photonics minor.



Martino graduated from the Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy in Brighton in 2015 where he was class valedictorian and president of the National Honors Society and student government. Martino received his West Point nomination from former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers. (JK)