Water Main Break In Village Of Byron

April 25, 2019

A water main break occurred this morning in the Village of Byron.



The water main break occurred somewhere on Ann Street. Village Officials tell WHMI water is being turned off to the entire Village. Once the water has been turned back on, a boil water notice will be going into effect. Officials say the boil advisory has an anticipated lift date of Monday.



Residents and businesses with questions should contact the Village offices. (JM)