Paving Project On Byron Road In City Of Howell

September 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Residents, businesses, and motorists are being advised of construction starting up on Byron Road in the City of Howell.



The road paving project is taking place on Byron Road from Grand River to M-59.



Contractors began concrete work yesterday, which is expected to take approximately two weeks. Once concrete work is complete, contractors will commence milling and paving the road.



The City advises that Byron Road will remain open to local traffic during the construction. However, it cautions that there may be brief periods of time when portions of the road are fully closed and access to driveways will not be possible.