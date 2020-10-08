Byron Road To Close Today In Howell Township

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A drain project will force a road closure in Howell Township today.



Byron Road between Eason Road and Allen Road will be closed starting on Thursday. Byron Road will be completely closed north of 5787 Byron Road and south of 5793 Byron Road. The closure is needed as the Livingston County Road Commission is working on a county drain project crossing Byron Road.



The Road Commission advises that motorists will need to find alternate routes. All of the work is weather dependent.