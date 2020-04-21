Portion of Byron Road To Close For Culvert Work

April 21, 2020

Culvert work will force some daily road closures in Howell Township this week.



The Livingston County Road Commissioners is removing and repairing cross culverts along Byron Road between Henderson and Armond Roads. The closures will be in place starting today and lasting through Friday, from 8am to 5pm daily.

The road will be completely closed but local traffic will have access to the closure.



Signs advising of the closure are in place.