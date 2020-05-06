Portions Of Byron Road To Close Thursday, Friday

May 6, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A pair of road projects in Howell Township will force the closing of two separate sections of Byron Road. The Livingston County Road Commission is removing and replacing cross culverts on Byron Road in two phases, tomorrow and Friday.



The section of Byron Road between Armond Road and Barron Road will close at 8am, Thursday, for the work that is scheduled to be completed by 5pm. Then on Friday, from the same 8 to 5 timeline, the Road Commission will be closing and working on the section between Barron Road and Marr Road.



The roads will be completely closed with local traffic having access up to the closure. Signs advising of the closures are in place. As always, the Road Commission reminds that weather adversities, changes in contractors’ schedules, or other factors could alter the construction timelines.