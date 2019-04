Boil Water Notice in Byron Cancelled

April 28, 2019

The boil water advisory that had been issued on Thursday in the Shiawassee County Village of Byron has been lifted. According to the village clerk’s office, the advisory was put into effect after a water main break occurred on Ann Street. Village officials said today (Sunday) that the water was tested and came back clean, resulting in the decision to rescind the boil water notice.(TT)