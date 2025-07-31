Buy Michigan Now Festival in South Lyon This Weekend

July 31, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Downtown South Lyon will be busy this weekend, hosting its first Buy Michigan Now Festival.



The annual festival was to South Lyon from Northville, where it had been held the past several years.



"A lot of people have not discovered (South Lyon) yet, so we love that. We love the idea of shining a spotlot on a community that maybe some folks have not been to before, and certainly welcome the whole community that does live there," said founder Lisa Diggs.



More than 100 Michigan-based vendors will be on full display.



"Food trucks and lots of fun for the kids. It should be an exciting weekend, and most importantly a weekend with a mission: have fun with your family, spend a few dollars with these businesses and be a part of actively revitalizing our Michigan economy."



Diggs launched the Buy Michigan Now movement nearly two decades ago.



"In 2007, our economy was about the worst that it had every been during my lifetime, although then we had COVID," she said. "I started thinking about where my dollars were going and wanted to do some research to figure out how I can keep my dollars close to home."



"Once I did that research, other people wanted a copy of it. Then, Gov. Jennifer Granholm's office called once we put it up on a website, and said she wanted to talk about it in her weekly radio address. From that point on, it's been really exciting and fund."



More information about this weekend's Buy Michigan Now Festival is linked below.



Photo courtesy of Buy Michigan Now.