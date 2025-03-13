Buy Michigan Now Festival Heading to South Lyon in August

March 13, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Downtown South Lyon is getting a new event this summer.



The Buy Michigan Now Festival is set to take place Aug. 1-3.



Buy Michigan Now celebrates Michigan-based businesses, helping boost the state’s economy and highlight local businesses.



Not only is it an opportunity for the public to explore Michigan businesses, buyers from retailers also attend to find new products.



Vendors can begin applying to attend on March 17.



The festival will be held at the corner of Lafayette and Lake Streets. “The entire area is part of a social district so guests may sip refreshing beverages as they stroll,” the website said.



Each day of the event will have a different theme.



Friday is Friday Night Party: “Join us for a party in the streets on Friday evening,” the website says. “You never know where something fun might pop up. Plus, there’s always live entertainment on the Main Stage. The Social District allows for sipping as you stroll through most of the fest, so you can take the party with you.



Saturday is Soulful Saturday: “Shopping is the focus of this event, and we’ve got plenty of it. However, you can also kick back with family and friends and enjoy live performances in different areas. The little ones will love a visit to the Kids Zone where they might find face-painting, balloon-twisting, games, activities, and special surprises.”



Sunday is Sun Back to School Bash: “BMNFest is a magical summer staple, and since we’re enjoying the end of one season, we decided to get hyped up for the next season. Enjoy our Back To School Bash. It features music, magic, giveaways, and more. You can even nominate a local teacher you love for a special honor.”



Volunteers are needed. Those interested in volunteering, becoming a vendor or looking for more information can visit the link below.



The Buy Michigan Now Festival runs Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.