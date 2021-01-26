Whitmer Extols Biden Buy American Order, Dodges Gordon Questions

January 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer praised the Made in America Executive Order signed by President Joe Biden on Monday aimed at supporting manufacturers, businesses and workers.



Biden’s order would modify the rules for the Buy American program - making it harder for contractors to qualify for a waiver and sell foreign-made goods to federal agencies. It also changes rules so that more of a manufactured good’s components must originate from U.S. factories. American-made goods would also be protected by an increase in the government’s threshold and price preferences, the difference in price over which the government can buy a foreign product.



During a press conference Monday, Whitmer commented that the order will ensure the federal government spends money on American made goods by American workers and with American-made component parts. Whitmer said the order is good for Michigan and the investment will help create good paying union jobs and build back the economy better - where everyone has a fair shot at the middle class. In Michigan, she says that means building a stronger state for the thousands of dedicated auto workers, ensuring workers earn better pay and benefits and have more time to spend with their families.



Whitmer said the order strengthens American supply chains and federal purchasing power to invest in unions, industries and workers. In addition she commented that the Biden-Harris administration will act to improve labor standards - launching a process that will require federal contractors to pay workers a $15 minimum wage and provide emergency sick leave.



The Associated press reports that past presidents have promised to revitalize manufacturing as a source of job growth and achieved mixed results. The government helped save the automotive sector after the 2008 financial crisis, but the number of factory jobs has been steadily shrinking over the course of four decades. According to the Labor Department, the number of U.S. manufacturing jobs peaked in 1979 at 19.5 million and now totals 12.3 million. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, famously promised a factory renaissance, yet manufacturing employment never returned to its pre-Great Recession levels before the coronavirus struck.



More information about the order can be found in a press release from the White House. A link is provided.



Meanwhile, Whitmer refused to discuss the circumstances surrounding the abrupt departure of Michigan’s health director during the coronavirus pandemic, including whether she asked for his resignation. The Democratic governor also declined Monday to set a date for the return of youth contact sports, despite growing pressure after her administration extended the ban through Feb. 21. Robert Gordon, who issued COVID-19 restrictions after Whitmer’s powers were upended by an October court ruling, resigned Friday as director of the state Department of Health and Human Services. The governor named Elizabeth Hertel to succeed him. Despite repeated questions from reporters on Monday, Whitmer dodged explaining Gordon’s departure.