Busy Weekend Planned for Livingston County Road Crews

July 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County road crews will be busy over the next few days. The biggest hiccup is a 24-hour closure of the Grand River-Kensington Road intersection beginning at 8 pm Friday.



"We're going to be repaving the entire top surface of the intersection. So, we're going to fully close that intersection," said Garrett Olson, LCRC's director of engineering.



"We already have some posted detours set up in the area, so it shouldn't be too difficult to get around them. But that will be closed for about a 24-hour period, from Friday evening into Saturday afternoon."



Once that's complete, the entire Grand River-Kensington Road intersection will be finished for the year.



Also on tap for this weekend, is a two-day closure of Whitmore Lake Road, between Maltby and Silver Lake, for a culvert replacement.



"That is MDOT that is actually doing it, as part of their US 23 job. So, that job has been southbound only. For this short period, it's going to be closed at that culvert crossing and traffic will be local access only from the north and south, respectively," Olson said.



On Monday, the West Marr bridge between Bryon and Crandall, will close through at least mid-November for a bridge rehab project over the South Branch of the Shiawassee River.



"That's a bridge that we're replacing up in Howell Township. That's going to be closed for about four-to-five months. There's a posted detour for that one. It's a pretty low volume road, but there is some local access that will be altered a little bit," Olson added.



"That one has been being designed for the last couple of years. It was federal aid money that helped us get that one. So, we are looking forward to getting that bridge replaced."



More details are linked below.