Busy Stretch of Grand River Ave. in Lyon Twp. to Close for Repairs

July 21, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



A busy stretch of Grand River Avenue in Lyon Township will close for road repairs beginning the first week of August.



The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) will close Grand River from Kent Lake Road to Kensington Boulevard, near the entrance/exit ramps to I-96, starting on August 7 and extending through the end of the month.



The small section of Grand River carries approximately 7,400 vehicles daily and is a popular route for drivers looking to avoid heavy traffic on EB/WB I-96.



Residential and business access will be maintained east and west of the repairs.



Drivers can follow the posted detour from Kent Lake Road to Silver Lake Road/Pontiac Trail, to New Hudson Drive, then back to Grand River, and vice versa.



The RCOC is slated to replace a culvert under the road, improve drainage, and install new guardrails, pavement markings, and signs along Grand River.



The RCOC says the road will close for approximately 21 days and construction is weather dependent.