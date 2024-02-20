Business & Outdoor Oasis Expo Coming to Howell March 7th

February 20, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A unique expo will bring together local businesses, homeowners, and garden enthusiasts, all under one roof.



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Business & Outdoor Oasis Expo next month at the Crystal Gardens Event Center in Howell.



The event is free to the public from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7th. Guests do not need to be members of the chamber to attend.



Over 60 businesses have already registered for the event, including those with a home and garden emphasis, to kick off the spring season.



A cash bar will be available along with music from R&R Sound and Lighting.



More information on participating businesses can be found at the provided links.



Crystal Gardens is located at 5768 E Grand River Avenue in Howell.