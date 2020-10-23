Man Caught Taking Pictures Of Girls In Dressing Rooms Sentenced

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Sentencing has been handed down to a local man who illegally recorded girls in dressing rooms across the county. 34-year-old Joseph Buhsa of Conway Township was recently sentenced to 6 months in jail and 60 months of probation for two charges of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person, and one charge of using a computer to commit a crime.



The charges stemmed originally from an incident at the Fowlerville Walmart in January in which a 15-year-old girl said she became aware of him while changing in the dressing room. In March, additional felony charges were filed against him for two incidents at the Tanger Outlet Center in Howell Township. One occurred at American Eagle Outfitters in January 2018, and the other at Old Navy in December 2019. Last month he pled no-contest to the 3 charges he was sentenced on in exchange for other charges being dropped.



Busha will be required to register with the Michigan Sex Offender Registry and wear a curfew tether for six months following his release.