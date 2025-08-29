Buscemi's Among Food Network’s “50 States Of Pizza Slices”

August 29, 2025

Popular party store pizza has been labeled among the best in the Food Network’s “50 States of Pizza Slices”.



In Michigan, The Original Buscemi's made the cut.



The listing states “What started as a party supply store and sub shop in 1956 has morphed into one of Metro Detroit's longest-running pizzerias. Located on the outskirts of Motor City in Eastpointe, The Original Buscemi's is one of the few local spots that offers slices of Detroit's famous thick-crusted square pizza made in the traditional style of cheese first, then sauce. It all starts with fresh dough that's made daily. The dough is blanketed with a thick layer of 100% real mozzarella Grande cheese, then slathered with homemade tomato sauce made from vine-ripened California tomatoes. Many of the pizzas are also finished with a flurry of dry-aged pepperoni. Once ready, the pizza is cooked until the crust turns golden and chewy and the cheese begins bubbling down the sides”.



Buscemi’s has locations across the state, but recently opened up a new one off Old US-23 in the Brighton area.



