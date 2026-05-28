Test Drive A New Career At Upcoming Bus Driver Try-it-Out Events

May 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston Regional Transportation Consortium (Livingston RTC) - a partnership of several Livingston County school districts - is offering two opportunities for community members to test drive "a rewarding new career as a school bus driver".



The first event will take place this Saturday, May 30th, from 10am to 2pm at the Hartland Consolidated Schools Transportation Department, located at 9525 E. Highland Road in Hartland.



The second event will be held on Tuesday, June 16th from 3pm to 7pm at the Howell Public Schools Transportation Department, located at 1313 W. Highland Rd. in Howell.



Participants will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a school bus in a safe, controlled environment with no commercial driver’s license (CDL) required.



Bus drivers and trainers from across Livingston County will be on-site to answer questions, explain the CDL training process, and share insights into the day-to-day responsibilities of transporting students. The event is especially well-suited for parents seeking a schedule aligned with the school calendar and retirees interested in flexible, meaningful part-time work.



Executive Director of Transportation for Livingston Educational Service Agency Michael Breitenbecher says “Being a bus driver is a rewarding career, and our drivers make a positive impact on students every single day. There is often a misconception about how difficult driving a bus can be. These events provide a great opportunity for people to get behind the wheel in a safe, controlled environment and explore whether a career in student transportation could be the right fit for them.”



Livingston County school districts are currently hiring full-time and substitute bus drivers, as well as transportation assistants, for the upcoming school year. Positions offer competitive benefits, including a sign-on bonus of up to $5,000, paid CDL training, school-year schedules, paid holidays, retirement benefits, and medical coverage.



For more information about bus driver opportunities in Livingston County, visit www.BeABusDriver.org. That link is provided.