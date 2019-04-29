Bus Crash Injuries "More Significant Than Originally Diagnosed"

Some of the injuries sustained in the weekend bus crash involving Hartland Middle School students and chaperones were more serious than what had originally been reported.



The charter bus had 42 students and chaperones on board when it tipped over at about 10:30 Saturday night at I-96 and Highland Road in Howell Township. The weather conditions at the time were described as dark and rainy, with poor visibility. The students were returning from a band trip in the Chicago area at the time.



Initially it was reported that the injuries were not life-threatening, but according to Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, once the injured occupants were able to be fully evaluated at a medical facility, “it became apparent that some injuries were more significant than originally diagnosed on scene. Some of those injuries include a broken neck, broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a broken hand.” He said that was not an all-inclusive list, nor specific to one person.



The charter bus is owned and operated by Ground Travel Specialist Inc. of Brownstown Township. While alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the accident, the crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Murphy said anyone who was on the bus at the time of the accident that is not contacted by the end of the week should call the sheriff’s office and ask for Deputy Neff.



Murphy says once the investigation is concluded, “as a matter of practice it will be sent to the Livingston County Prosecutors Office for review." (JK)