New Project In Works For Old Burroughs Roadhouse

April 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some new uses are being proposed to redevelop a vacant restaurant building in Genoa Township.



It’s the old Burrough’s Roadhouse next to the Oak Pointe Golf Course and Country Club. The property is located at 5311 Brighton Road, on the north side of Brighton Road. The restaurant closed quietly in January of 2019.



The new project is being petitioned by Andrew Perri of Pinnacle Wealth and Tax Service, and David Richardson with Lindhout Associates.



The project is described as an adaptive reuse with small additions to the former tavern and the facility will be renovated with a new roof line. Documents state the “charm of the Burroughs Farms will be brought back”.



A refurbished office building is proposed, along with two small additions for a small event planner business. The use on the interior will be financial planning, tax preparation and small events with a warming kitchen. The exterior patio proposed use is small events with catered food and music.



A previous project was proposed in 2019 for an indoor recreation venture featuring golf simulators called “The Bunker” but that never came to fruition.



A special land use application, environmental impact assessment, and proposed site plan were tabled by the Planning Commission during an April meeting. More discussions and reviews are expected.