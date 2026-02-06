Burn Awareness Week Encourages Fire Safety and Burn Prevention

February 6, 2026

It’s Burn Awareness Week, a time to discuss fire safety and burn prevention. This week encourages conversation on critical safety tips, while also supporting burn survivors healing not only physically, but emotionally.



Meanwhile, there are ways to help prevent everyday burn risks, such as turning off heating pads and electric blankets before going to bed, not overloading outlets or extension cords, as well as not leaving any burning candles unattended.



Each year, nearly 500,000 Americans seek medical treatment for burns. A link to learn more about fire safety and burn prevention from the American Burn Association is posted below.