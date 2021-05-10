Burkhart Road Work Starts Tuesday In Howell Township

May 10, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists should expect significant delays associated with a project on a busy road this week in Howell Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that construction starts tomorrow on Burkhart Road from the CSX Railroad to Grand River. Work involves milling and paving that section. There is expected to be a high traffic impact associated with the project.



The Road Commission says motorists can expect major delays. Two-way traffic will be maintained through flag control and alternate routes are advised. The work is tentatively scheduled to wrap up on Wednesday.