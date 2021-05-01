Portion Of Burkhart Road To Close Monday

May 1, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A closure is planned next week on a section of Burkhart Road in Howell Township.



Burkhart Road will be closed between Marketplace Drive and Mason Road starting around 8am Monday. The closure is expected to last until roughly 5pm. It's needed to remove and replace a cross culvert.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the road will be completely closed but local traffic will have access up to the closure. Signs advising motorists are in place.



As with all construction projects, the work is weather-dependent and based on the contractor’s schedule.