Burkhart Road Closure Today

April 21, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of Burkhart Road will be closed today in Howell Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Burkhart Road between Warner Road and Marr Road will be closed from roughly 9am to 4pm.



The closure is needed to replace a drain under the roadway.

The road will be completely closed to thru-traffic between 3755 and 3590 Burkhart Road.



Signs advising of the closure are in place and work is weather dependent.