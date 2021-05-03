Paving Projects This Week In Oceola & Howell Townships

May 3, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





Two construction projects with big traffic impacts get underway this week.



The first is a milling and paving project that starts tomorrow on Eager and Bigelow Roads from M-59 to Latson Road in Oceola Township. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact and motorists should expect major delays as two-way traffic will be maintained through flag control. The work is expected to be completed by Friday.



The second project starts on Wednesday on Burkhart Road from Mason Road to the I-96 eastbound ramp in Howell Township. Work involves the paving of Burkhart Road and the newly constructed right turn lane at the I-96 ramp. The project is also expected to wrap up Friday and the Road Commission again cautions that there will be a high traffic impact. Traffic will be directed in a southbound-only direction from the I-96 eastbound ramp, down to Mason Road.