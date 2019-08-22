Burial Set Saturday For Law Enforcement K9

A burial is planned this weekend in Lyon Township for a law enforcement K9 who served with distinction.



Ike was originally trained to be an Explosive Detection Dog in 2010 at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and was then assigned to the U.S. Army. However, Ike had problems with the extreme heat in Texas and a decision was made to transfer him to Homeland Security in the Detroit area. Ike worked with the Transportation Security Administration and local law enforcement for several years until his retirement.



Following what was described as a good life at work and later with the family of his handler, Officer John Spencer, Ike passed away March 27th. Burial will take place Saturday at noon at the Michigan War Dog Memorial, located at the corner of Milford Road and 11 Mile. More information is available online through the link below. (JK)