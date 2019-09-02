Burglar Steals Cash, Electronics at Highland Gas Station

September 2, 2019

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred late Saturday night or early Sunday at the Mobil gas station in the 2800 block of East Highland Road. Sheriff’s deputies say the glass on the front door was broken to get inside. Deputies discovered that some display cases had been opened and small locks were found on the floor.



A check with a store representative later revealed that several cell phones and electronic devices had been stolen from the display cases and money had been stolen from the cash register. No arrests have been made at this time, but deputies will be poring over surveillance footage to try and get information on the suspect, who remains at large. (TT)