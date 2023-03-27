Whitmore Lake Burger King Among Restaurant Closures

March 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local Burger King restaurant is among 26 slated to close – resulting in over 400 layoffs.



Most of the closures are in Metro Detroit and the 424 job losses include team members, shift managers and general managers. Among the closures is the Whitmore Lake restaurant located at 9774 East M-36. The number of displaced employees was listed as 13.



Other closures are in Dearborn Heights, Detroit, Ecorse, Ferndale, Flint, Highland Park, Livonia, Royal Oak, Southfield, Walled Lake and Warren.



The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, LEO, was notified of the layoffs last week.



The Texas-based franchisee, EYM King of Michigan, owns the restaurants. The closures are being attributed to “unforeseen business circumstances” and failure to reach an operating agreement with Burger King Corporation.



The 26 locations are expected close by April 15th.