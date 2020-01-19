Burchfield Humbled to Again Serve as Brighton Board of Education President

January 19, 2020

Any Burchfield was re-elected president of the Brighton Board of Education at its annual organizational meeting Monday night. It’s the fourth year in a row that Burchfield has served as board president. Burchfield tells WHMI he is humbled to be able to serve the Brighton Area Schools in a leadership role, and is proud of the school district for all that it has accomplished academically, athletically, and in the performing arts over the years.



US News & World Report – which is considered the global authority in educational rankings - placed Brighton High School in the top 3.5% nationally in its 2018 edition of “Best High Schools” in the nation. The magazine annually evaluates almost 21,000 public high schools nationwide to identify those that best serve all of their students and assess the degree to which students are prepared for college-level course work. Overall, the list is based on student outcomes, using data on graduation rates and state assessments. Superintendent Greg Gray says Brighton High School’s high ranking is a testament to the hard work of the staff and administration at the school, along with the quality of its 2,100 students.



A list of the best school districts in Michigan released by Niche, a site that researches K-12 schools and colleges ranks the Brighton Area Schools 17th among the top 25 public school districts in Michigan. Determining the best districts in the 2019-2020 school year was based on state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores and teacher quality, along with other factors. (TT)