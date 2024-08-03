Emergency Railroad Crossing Repairs In Milford

August 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Emergency railroad crossing repairs are scheduled in Milford Township.



Starting today, Saturday, August 3rd, Lake State Rail Company will close Buno Road, just east of Childs Lake Road for the emergency repairs.



During the closure, business access will be maintained both east and west of the railroad crossing.



The traffic detour route is Childs Lake Road to West Maple Road to Wixom Road to Charms Road, back to Buno Road and vice versa.



The work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, August 6th.