Portion Of Buno Road to Close Thursday In Milford

August 4, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A road closure starts this week in Milford Township as part of a continuing pipeline project.



The Road Commission for Oakland County earlier granted a permit allowing Consumers Energy to close Buno Road between Milford Road and Huron River Parkway. The closure is needed for a pipeline replacement and is scheduled to be in effect starting this Thursday, lasting through Monday, August 10th. During the closure, traffic heading to and from homes and businesses within the closure will be allowed access. The detour for thru traffic is Huron River Parkway to South Milford Road, back to Buno Road and vice versa. The section of Buno Road carries approximately 180 vehicles per day.



The larger construction is part of a four-phase, $610 (m) million Consumers Energy project to modernize the Saginaw Trail Pipeline. Consumers Energy is replacing 78 miles of 1940’s pipeline with 94.4 miles of newly installed pipeline to help move natural gas more quickly, safely and efficiently. Oakland County is part of phase four which includes 28.2 miles of construction.