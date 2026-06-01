Man Charged With Tossing Molotov Cocktails At Local Home Sentenced

June 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Mt. Pleasant man jailed on $1 (m) million bond for tossing multiple Molotov cocktails at a home in Brighton Township will serve prison time.



25-year-old Alex Buley-Neumar earlier pleaded guilty as charged to eight felony charges.



Court records show he was sentenced last Thursday and ordered to serve 7 to 25 years behind bars - with credit for 180 days of time served.



Charges included manufacturing/possession of a Molotov cocktail explosive, aggravated stalking a minor, using a computer to commit a crime, accosting a child for immoral purposes, aggravated child sexually abusive activity, arson – preparation to burn a dwelling, 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person 13 to 15, and possession of child sexually abusive material.



Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out around 9:30pm on November 29th, 2025 to reports of multiple Molotov cocktails being thrown at a home on Burson Drive and igniting fires in the residential neighborhood.



Upon arrival, deputies discovered evidence of incendiary devices in the roadway and fire damage to the victim's property. Alert neighbors quickly extinguished the flames, preventing what the Sheriff’s Office said could have been a “catastrophic outcome”. Buley-Neumar was said to be taken into custody without incident.



The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation revealed the attack was connected to an ongoing stalking and harassment case involving a juvenile victim over social media platforms.