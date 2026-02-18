Man Charged With Tossing Molotov Cocktails At Local Home Bound Over

February 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Mt. Pleasant man jailed on $1 (m) million bond for allegedly tossing multiple Molotov cocktails at a home in Brighton Township is heading to trial.



25-year-old Alex Buley-Neumar is facing numerous felony charges. The original charges included manufacturing/possession of a Molotov cocktail explosive, aggravated stalking a minor, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a child for immoral purposes. Then in January, four new felony charges were filed. Those include aggravated child sexually abusive activity, arson – preparation to burn a dwelling, 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person 13 to 15, and possession of child sexually abusive material.



Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out around 9:30pm on November 29th, 2025 to reports of multiple Molotov cocktails being thrown at a home on Burson Drive and igniting fires in the residential neighborhood.



Upon arrival, deputies discovered evidence of incendiary devices in the roadway and fire damage to the victim's property. Alert neighbors quickly extinguished the flames, preventing what the Sheriff’s Office said could have been a "catastrophic outcome".



The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation revealed the attack was connected to an ongoing stalking and harassment case involving a juvenile victim over social media platforms.



Buley-Neumar was taken into custody without incident. His case was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court earlier this month, where he’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing March 6th.