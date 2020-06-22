County To Provide Building Services For Williamston

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Livingston County will begin providing building services to a community in Ingham County.



The Livingston County Building Department has been approached by the City of Williamston about providing services. Building Official Jim Rowell told the Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee that a couple of months ago the county passed a resolution allowing the LCBD to explore these options. Rowell said Williamston processes approximately 200 permits per year. They currently use a contracting firm out of Grand Rapids, but were looking to switch. Rowell claimed that Livingston County’s fees are less expensive and services are better.



In a letter to the Board of Commissioners, Rowell notes that there are costs involved in bringing a new community into the LCBD jurisdiction. However he believes those costs are recoverable in the short term, and that providing these services in areas adjacent to the county will encourage growth not just in the county, but in the region.



Commissioner Doug Helzerman sits on the committee and asked how the fees work. Rowell said Williamston’s costs will follow the same fee schedule as everyone in Livingston County.



The committee approved the resolution authorizing the intergovernmental agreement for building department services unanimously. It goes to the full board on Monday.