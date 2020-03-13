Builder Accused Of Bilking Local Man Headed To Trial

March 13, 2020

A builder has been bound over for trial on charges alleging he took money from a local man for a home construction project but never did any work.



32-year-old Robert McTavish Jr. of Northville recently appeared in 53rd District Court in Howell and was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court on one count of felony builder’s trust fund violation.



In September of 2019, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau was contacted to investigate the theft of over $120,000 from an Iosco Township man. The investigation revealed that the victim had hired a licensed builder, identified as Robert McTavish Jr., out of Ann Arbor for a home construction project.



The Sheriff’s office says the investigation also revealed that McTavish withdrew the disbursements on the construction loan but failed to complete any work.



Future court dates for McTavish have yet to be scheduled.