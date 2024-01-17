State Rep has plans for Budget Surplus

January 17, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Ann Bollin says the $1.3 billion budget surplus recently projected by state fiscal leaders during the Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference should be used to provide tax relief to Michigan families who are struggling to afford the rising cost of everyday goods and services.

The state income tax rate increased from 4.05% to 4.25% in 2024 after the governor and the attorney general took action to end the reduction that occurred last year. Bollin, a Brighton Township Republican, says higher-than-expected revenue should be used to make the tax cut permanent, putting more money in people’s paychecks at a time when they desperately need relief.

According to a recent press release, Bollin says “Everyday life is becoming more expensive as inflation tightens its grip on our wallets. Adding, “From rising prices on basic necessities to shrinking product sizes, people are feeling the pinch. Car prices are through the roof, and homeowners face the double whammy of consecutive property tax hikes.”

She continues, “With the budget surplus we have, it’s wrong to end the tax relief that was helping people keep their heads above water.”



Bollin, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, says she will continue to prioritize tax relief and responsible spending as the annual state budget process kicks off in the coming weeks.