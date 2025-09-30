Buddy's Pizza Joins Ronald McDonald House Charities' Battle for the Houses

September 30, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Buddy’s Pizza is joining Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor and Mid-Michigan for the annual Battle for the Houses this October.



The Battle for the Houses started as a friendly competition between RMHC Ann Arbor and RMHC Mid-Michigan as part of the University of Michigan and Michigan State University football rivalry. The goal is to raise funds and volunteer hours within both communities in support of RMHC families.



Buddy’s Pizza is hosting a “Dine to Donate” program at all 20 locations in Michigan. The restaurants will have two limited-time-only pizzas in honor of the two schools: The Wolverine and The State Square. $1 per pizza sold will be donated to the respective RMHC location. Buddy’s Pizza is also matching total donations to each.



The Wolverine has Wisconsin brick cheese, Buddy’s house cooked Italian sausage, caramelized onions, pineapple rings, tomato basil sauce and Sicilian spice blend. The State Square has Wisconsin brick cheese, Buddy’s house cooked seasoned ground beef, spinach, white onions, original sauce and topped with ricotta cheese. Both are $17.99 for a 4-piece square and $28.99 for an 8-piece square.



Dueling events are being held at the Ann Arbor and Okemos locations on Oct. 1. 15% of all sales from the day at each location will be donated to RMHC Ann Arbor and Mid-Michigan. Battle Champions and Alumni Football Players U-M’s Mike Martin and MSU’s T.J. Duckett will also have meet and greets from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.



Buddy’s Pizza Ann Arbor is located at 3153 Ann Arbor-Saline Road and Buddy’s Pizza Okemos is located at 2010 W. Grand River Ave.