"Livingston County Crusades" At Brighton District Library

January 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An evening of laughs and personal anecdotes on Livingston County history is planned at the Brighton District Library.



“Livingston County Crusades with Buddy Moorehouse” is set on Wednesday, January 22nd from 7 to 8pm. It offers an “in-depth look at the local history that is right in our own backyards”.



Livingston County journalist Buddy Moorehouse will share some of the funniest and most important stories he’s covered during his 40-year tenure. Based on his book “A Taco Bell for Howell” and the upcoming sequel, Moorhouse will deliver “a bird’s-eye view of everything Brighton and Livingston County”



Moorehouse, a native of Ypsilanti, graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in Communications. He is a veteran of the newspaper industry and worked for years as an editor for the Livingston County Daily Press & Argus. In 2009, he was named the top newspaper columnist in Michigan by the Associated Press.



Registration for the program is ongoing.