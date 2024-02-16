Couple Exchanges Vows In All 50 States - Including Hell, Michigan

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





When Bucky and Sandy Delano got married in 2013, they knew where they wanted to say their vows…and now they’ve been featured in People Magazine.



The couple, from Topsham Maine, made a trek across the nation, repeating their vows in all fifty states, culminating in a ceremony in Hell. Bucky, a 71-year-old retiree says they thought it would be funny to say they got married in Hell…adding that a marriage that “starts in Hell has nowhere to go but up.” His wife is a retired daycare provider, and she says their journey was “amazing.”



Bucky tells People Magazine that the theme of their wedding was “Vows Across The USA.” Their wedding album shows them reciting their vows under the St. Louis Arch, at Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and on a sandy beach in Hawaii.



On their tenth anniversary, they returned once again to Hell to renew their vows. They currently live full-time in an RV, and have no plans to stop traveling.