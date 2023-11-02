Annual Buck Pole Returns To Marion Township Hall

November 2, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The annual Buck Pole at the Marion Township will again kick-off the opening day of firearm deer season.



Hunters of all ages are invited to stop by, weigh their bucks, and swap hunting stories on November 15th. There will be prizes for specific categories and raffle baskets.



Prizes will be awarded for those who bag: The Heaviest Buck, The Highest-Scoring Buck, The Highest-Scoring Buck (woman), The Widest Rack, The Most-Unique Rack, and The Youngest Hunter To Bag a Buck (under 18 only).



All deer must be scored by 8pm to be eligible for prizes. The cost is $10 per buck, with only cash being accepted.



The Buck Pole will take place from 4 to 8pm at the Marion Township Hall off Coon Lake Road.



Photo: Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority