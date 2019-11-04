12th Annual Buck Pole To Kick Off Firearm Deer Season

Local hunters are encouraged to gather in Marion Township at an upcoming event of fellowship, food and, for those who bag a buck on the opening day of firearms season, a chance to exercise bragging rights.



The 12th annual Buck Pole will be held at Marion Township Hall on West Coon Lake Road from 5 to 9pm on Friday, November 15th, which is opening day for regular firearm deer hunting season. The event, hosted by Marion Township, the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority, and Anything That Moves, is a yearly tradition to kick off the season.



Guests can exchange hunting stories, enjoy a bonfire, and win prizes from the BUCKet raffle. There is a $10 registration fee for those wanting to hang their deer and receive a commemorative 12th Annual Buck Pole prize.



Organizers remind hunters they don’t need to have the largest buck to enter the contest as prizes will also be awarded for the heaviest buck, highest scoring buck, widest rack, most unique rack, and youngest hunter to bag a buck, which is open to hunters ages 18 and under only. All deer must be scored by 8pm to be eligible for prizes.



