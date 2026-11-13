Buck Pole Events In Marion Township & Fowlerville

November 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Firearm deer season opens this Sunday and there are two local buck poles for area hunters to take advantage of.



The Buck Pole at the Marion Township Hall at 2877 West Coon Lake Road commemorates the opening day of hunting season and runs from 4 to 8pm this Sunday. Hunters can come weigh their deer, swap stories with other hunters, and win prizes. Free refreshments will be provided and no pre-registration is required. The cost is $10 per deer.



Prizes will be awarded for those who bag:



• The Heaviest Buck

• The Highest-Scoring Buck

• The Highest-Scoring Buck (Woman)

• The Widest Rack

• The Most-Unique Rack

• The Youngest Hunter To Bag a Buck (Under 18 Only)



*All deer must be scored by 8pm to be eligible for prizes.





Then coming up next Wednesday, the Fowlerville Fire Department’s Buck Pole is set from 4 to 7pm. No deer will be accepted after 7pm.



There’s one entry per person and legal tagged bucks only, with physical paper tags required. Deer must be harvested between November 15th through 18th only. There’s no entry fee but officials reserve the right to deny any deer.



Prizes will be awarded at 8pm for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.



The Fowlerville Fire Station 41 is located at 9110 West Grand River.





More information on both events is available in the provided links and attachments.