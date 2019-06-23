Brighton Businessman Helps Veterans Get Benefits

June 23, 2019

A military veteran with a reputation for helping vets get the benefits to which they’re entitled is celebrating his 10th year in business. Bryan Bradford is owner of Bradford Financial Advisers LLC on Main St. in downtown Brighton.



Bradford, who served in the military police in Afghanistan and the far East, says he started helping veterans get their benefits almost by accident. He tells WHMI that, after he was discharged from the service upon damaging his knee from radiation exposure, he found he had a gift for another kind of service that was related to the military: helping veterans get their benefits.



After Bradford got his college degree from Michigan State through his veterans benefits, he decided that Brighton would be an ideal community for him to set up his new business. In addition, his wife is from nearby Green Oak Township. Bradford, who is also a Level II service officer, spends about 15% of his time helping veterans. All of the advice and assistance he provides veterans is done at no cost to the recipient.



Bradford has received awards for his work by the Disabled Americans Veterans, Rolling Thunder and by the state legislature. He has also been recognized for the Reboot Recovery program he started for veterans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD. Bradford, has just begun a new ministry, called Veterans Connected, which is designed to help not just veterans but their families as well, and which also focuses on performing charitable acts in the local community. (TT)