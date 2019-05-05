"Brown Bag Lunch" To Feature Telecommunications USDA Rep

May 5, 2019

An upcoming luncheon will feature a USDA telecommunications representative who will discuss programs that can aid local communities in their broadband expansion efforts.



The Livingston County Planning Department will hold its quarterly Brown Bag Luncheon Series on Tuesday, May 21st, at Genoa Township Hall in Brighton. The event’s guest speaker will be Anthony Tindall, a Telecom Program General Field Representative for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service.



Tindall has worked with the USDA since 2001 as a telecom general field representative. His presentation will discuss the USDA’s Rural Development mission that includes telecommunications infrastructure programs and rural broadband access loan programs for communities. The presentation will also include information on eligibility and how to apply for the programs for local governments.



The luncheon will be held from noon to 1pm. Guests are reminded to bring their own lunch and RSVP is appreciated. To RSVP, contact Kathleen Kline-Hudson at kathleenk@co.livingston.mi.us or Scott Barb at sbarb@co.livingston.mi.us