Economic Development Strategies Headline Next Brown Bag Lunch

November 16, 2019

An upcoming luncheon will give planners, employers, and government officials the opportunity to share input on strategies of economic development.



The Brown Bag Lunch Series is a quarterly event held by the Livingston County Planning Department that brings together professional planners, local governments, and others to share ideas and network with one another. The next one is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 4th, from noon to 1pm at Genoa Township Hall.



The event will serve as an economic development input session. Representatives from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) and the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition (MAC) will be on-hand seeking input as they develop an updated regional economic development strategy for southeast Michigan. This will be an interactive forum focused on place, business, and talent, with attendees being asked to provide input and share thoughts on a range of strategies. SEMCOG’s Kevin Johnson and Kevin Vettraino from the Department of Economic and Community Vitality will be the guest speakers and facilitators.



Attendees should bring their own lunch and RSVPs are appreciated. Do so by emailing Kathleen Kline-Hudson at kathleenk@co.livingston.mi.us, or Scott Barb at sbarb@co.livingston.mi.us.



Find educational materials from the Brown Bag lunch Series at https://www.livgov.com/plan/Pages/lunch-and-learn.aspx (MK)