Brown Bag Lunch To Explore Rural Broadband

April 19, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A popular lunch series will explore the happenings around bringing better internet to rural Livingston County.



The Livingston County Planning Department’s Brown Bag Lunch series brings together planning professionals, local governments and others to share ideas and network with one another monthly.



This month’s event has been set for Wednesday, April 28th, on the topic being “Rural Broadband Access Update 2021.” The program will be held over Zoom from noon to 1pm.



April’s special guest is Dan Manning, Community Technology Advisor with Connected Nation Michigan. Manning has extensive experience leading and managing the broadband landscape throughout the region and state. He will provide an update on where Livingston County stands in the mix. Additionally, there will be a presentation and update on the new federal broadband funds that are available to the state and local municipalities and how those funds can be leveraged to bring high-speed internet to those in need.



Information on how to sign up along with educational materials can be found on the Planning Department’s website, by Clicking Here.