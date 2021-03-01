Brown Bag Lunch To Explore Flex Route Expansion

March 1, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



An upcoming luncheon will bring local leaders and planners together to discuss improvements to the US-23 Flex Route.



The Livingston County Planning Department’s Brown Bag Lunch series is remaining virtual for its next event, scheduled for Thursday, March 11th. The luncheon brings together planning professionals, local governments, and other interested parties to share ideas and network in an informal setting.



March’s topic will cover plans for the expansion of the US-23 Flex Route and associated non-motorized connections within Livingston County. Kari Martin and Mike Davis are the Michigan Department of Transportation’s lead managers for the project and will be the special guests. MDOT intends to extend the Flex Route from M-36 to the I-96/US-23 interchange in 2024. The project is being designed to improve traffic safety, operations, infrastructure condition, and the directional peak period congestion along the US-23 corridor.



For more information, visit https://www.livgov.com/plan/Pages/lunch-and-learn.aspx