Brown Bag Lunch To Explore Environmental Impacts

July 13, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A popular monthly lunch series will explore environment and its impact on properties at its next meeting.



The next installment of the Livingston County Planning Department’s Brown Bag Lunch Series will take place at the Genoa Township Hall on Wednesday, July 28, from noon to 1pm.



This month’s special guests will be Doug Brown and Rick Welsh from ASTI Environmental. They will be discussing residential, agricultural and commercial properties with a focus on environmental and ecological due diligence, as well current regulations that affect Livingston County communities. Brown and Welsh will also present information regarding PFAS, vapor intrusion and the differences between environmental assessments and what the impacts could be to different real estate types.



The Brown Bag Lunch Series invites planning professionals, local government officials and others who may be interested to their informal lunch setting to share ideas and network. They are back to meeting in person, but are also offering a Zoom link for those who either can’t make it in person or would prefer to participate online. More information and a link can be found at https://www.livgov.com/plan/Pages/lunch-and-learn.aspx