Broadband Expansion Next Topic In Planning Series

May 20, 2019

An upcoming luncheon event will provide an overview of rural utilities service programs through the USDA and broadband expansion.



The Brown Bag Lunch Series is a quarterly event held by the County Planning Department in which planning professionals, local government officials and community leaders come together in an informal setting to share ideas and network. The guest speaker for the May 21st event will be Tony Tindall, a Telecom Program General Field Representative for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service. Tindall has worked with the USDA since 2001 as a telecom general field representative and is said to bring a wealth of experience and knowledge from the telecommunications industry. Tindall’s presentation will discuss the USDA’s Rural Development mission that includes telecommunications infrastructure programs and rural broadband access loan programs for communities. The presentation will also include information on eligibility and how local governments can apply for programs. Organizers say they’re looking forward to Tindall’s presentation and how the programs from the USDA might help the local communities in the pursuit of telecommunications and broadband expansion.



Those attending the event should bring their own lunch and an RSVP is appreciated. Contact details are available in the attached flyer. (JM)